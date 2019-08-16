Two arrested after allegedly trying to start fight

WESTPORT — Two women are facing charges after threatening and attempting to fight a Westport woman, police said.

On Aug. 15 around 8 p.m., officers responded to the Sasco Creek Village housing complex on report of a disturbance outside one of the residences.

The victim reported several women she knew had come to her residence in an effort to engage her in a fight, and that one of the women may have been armed with a knife.

Responding officers located and detained two women within the complex who were ultimately identified as Alyssa Mendoza, of Bridgeport, and Mykelia Clark, of Stamford.

An investigation revealed the two had been involved with the victim in an ongoing verbal altercation through a social media app, police said, and that they had visited the residence for the sole purpose of engaging the individual in a fight.

The victim claimed the two women had been at her front door shouting threats and attempting to have her exit to confront them. No knife was located at the scene, police said.

Clark and Mendoza were subsequently taken into custody, and both were charged with second-degree breach of peace. Bond for Mendoza was set at $500, which she posted, while Clark was given a written promise to appear in court.

The two are scheduled to appear at state Superior Court in Norwalk on Aug. 26. for arraignment.

