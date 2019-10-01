Two accused of using counterfeit money at Westport businesses

WESTPORT — A New York City man and woman are facing charges after allegedly using counterfeit money at a Westport store.

On March 2 at 9:45 p.m., Westport officers were called to assist the Fairfield Police Department with a motor vehicle stop that had been made on the Post Road in Westport. The vehicle had been stopped by a Fairfield officer in connection with an investigation into the passing of counterfeit bills in their town, police said.

Upon stopping the vehicle, police said suspected counterfeit currency was located along with three merchandise bags from two Westport businesses. This led officers to believe the suspects had potentially passed counterfeit currency within Westport on that same date.

A follow-up investigation was conducted by a member of the detective bureau which included information sharing with other agencies.

Of the two Westport stores identified as possibly having been visited by the suspects, police said one was able to recover a counterfeit $100 bill among the cash receipts from the date on which the suspects were arrested.

According to police, a review of video surveillance showed one of the individuals arrested during the traffic stop had entered the store, selected the merchandise, and made the purchase using counterfeit money. An arrest warrant was then sought and granted for all four suspects.

On Sept. 27, the Westport Police Department was contacted by the Stamford Office of Adult Probation reporting Destiny Poole, 20, and Dayvon Jordan, 25, were currently being held in connection with the active warrant.

Poole was charged with conspiracy to committ first-degree forgery, and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree commit larceny.

Jordan was charged with first-degree forgery, sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree forgery, and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

They were each released on $5,000 non-surety bonds and are scheduled to appear at state Superior Court in Norwalk on Oct. 9 for arraignment.

