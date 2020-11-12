Two Westport schools move to remote learning

Staples High School on Wednesday July 25, 2018 in Westport Conn.

WESTPORT — Students from Staples High School, Bedford Middle School and Coleytown Middle School will move to remote learning for the rest of the week due to several individuals testing positive for COVID, school officials said.

“The decision to move our secondary schools to a remote model for two days came as a result of several individuals testing positive and the subsequent need to quarantine many individuals and continue contact tracing,” Superintendent Thomas Scarice said in an email to parents Wednesday. “Due to the number of quarantined staff members, we are unable to appropriately staff our secondary buildings and supervise our students.”

On Monday, Scarice notified parents two individuals at Staples High School tested positive for COVID-19 and were instructed to quarantine at home.

As of Wednesday, he said there are 12 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the school district — including five new cases that were confirmed in the afternoon.

The district reported two cases at Coleytown Elementary School, two cases at Greens Farms Elementary School, one case at Kings Highway Elementary School, two cases at Bedford and Coleytown middle schools, and five cases at Staples High School.

“Our mitigating measures continue to be effective in minimizing and preventing spread in our schools,” Scarice said. “However, it is critical that the entire community remains vigilant in taking all precautions to prevent further community transmission.”

