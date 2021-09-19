Two Afghans who trekked to France have lessons for evacuees ELAINE GANLEY , Associated Press Sep. 19, 2021 Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 3:40 a.m.
Afghanistan's Abdul Wali poses in the middle of a street in Strasbourg, eastern France, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2021. Wali took the last bus out of a huge makeshift migrant camp in the northern French port of Calais. His government bus took him to Strasbourg. "Now, I'm so happy to be here," he said. "You're not scared at night" like in the migrant camp nicknamed The Jungle. "You have your job. You have your work, you come back home. You pay your rent. You are a normal person."
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2016, file photo, French police officers direct a migrant in the remains of the makeshift migrant camp known as "the jungle" near Calais, northern France. Refugees who stayed at such camps during a 2015 wave of mass migration to Europe have lessons to share with the more than 124,000 people airlifted out of Afghanistan during the U.S.-led evacuation in 2021.
PARIS (AP) — One slept on the streets of Paris, the other in a massive makeshift migrant camp in northern France.
Nassrullah Youssoufi and Abdul Wali were among more than 1 million refugees and migrants who reached Europe in 2015. The two Afghans don't know each other, but they share a fear-driven past: escaping their homeland on foot, bus, train or ferry and landing in a new country where they had no rights, not even the right to stay.