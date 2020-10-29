Twin-engine plane crashes in Vegas area; 2 believed aboard

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A twin-engine plane crashed and caught fire in metro Las Vegas on Thursday, sending up a plume of smoke.

The Federal Aviation Administration said preliminary information indicted two people were on the plane, and Fire Chief Warren Whitney of the Clark County Fire Department told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that officials at the scene believed that anyone who was aboard died.

The plane crashed in a desert lot about four miles northwest of Henderson Executive Airport, the FAA said.

The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it was assisting the fire department respond to the crash.