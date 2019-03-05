Tussle over towing duties results in arrests

WESTPORT — Two Norwalk men were arrested on charges of breach of peace in Westport after an alleged altercation about towing duties.

On March 1 around 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a local service center on report of a disturbance between employees Kalwant Bhullar, 60, and Avtar Kullar, 45, who were involved in a physical altercation about towing duties in the Weston Road commuter lot, police said.

Both men were issued misdemeanor summonses and are scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on March 14.

