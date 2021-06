Kemal Aslan/AP

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s parliament agreed on Thursday to set up an all-party committee to investigate a slimy, floating mass of yellowish-white sea mucilage that is threatening marine life in the Sea of Marmara.

The so-called “sea snot” — a thick substance made up of compounds released by marine organisms — has surfaced in waters south of Istanbul, alarming marine biologists and environmentalists. The mucilage has also infiltrated portions of the adjoining Aegean and Black seas.