Turkey's Erdogan describes student protesters as terrorists Feb. 3, 2021 Updated: Feb. 3, 2021 8:28 a.m.
1 of4 Turkish police officers clash with students of the Bogazici University protesting the appointment of a government loyalist to head their university, in Istanbul, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. For weeks, students and faculty at Istanbul's prestigious Bogazici University have been protesting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's appointment of Melih Bulu, a figure who has links to his ruling party, as the university's rector. They have been calling for Bulu's resignation and for the university to be allowed to elect its own president. Omer Kuscu/AP Show More Show Less
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced student protesters as “terrorists" and vowed to crackdown on demonstrations opposing the appointment of a government loyalist to head Istanbul’s most prestigious university.
Students and faculty members of Bogazici University have spent weeks protesting Erdogan’s Jan. 1 appointment of Melih Bulu, an academic who once ran for parliament as a candidate for Erdogan’s party. They have called for Bulu to resign as the university’s rector and for the university to be allowed to elect its own president, saying the appointment was an affront to academic liberties.