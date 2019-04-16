Turkey eyes US sanctions waivers on Iran oil, Russia arms

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top aide to Turkey's president says his country "expects" the Trump administration to grant it waivers from U.S. sanctions related to purchases of Iranian oil and Russian air defenses.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin says he can't be certain the waivers will be granted. But he says Turkey has made a strong case for each that should be heeded.

Turkey is seeking an extension to a waiver that expires early next month that allows it to import Iranian oil without U.S. penalties.

Kalin says Turkey also wants a waiver for sanctions that will be triggered should the NATO ally take delivery of Russia's advanced S-400 missile defense system.

Turkey's purchase of the S-400 has created a deep rift between Washington and Ankara but Turkish officials say it's a done deal.