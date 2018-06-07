Tunnel collapses in Arkansas tourist town

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — A tunnel has collapsed underneath a parking lot in a popular tourist town in the Arkansas Ozarks.

The hole in Eureka Springs was about 20 feet (6.1 meters) deep as of Wednesday, after workers removed the asphalt "crust" covering the sinkhole, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

"I know (bystanders are) curious, but we have to protect them from themselves," said John Cross, who owns the parking lot. "One of our concerns is someone was going to get over there on the crust of this thing, and it was just going to give way."

Sinkholes are fairly common along the major street the parking lot sits on. The street runs along the eastern branch of Leatherwood Creek, which flows for about 1,500 feet (457 meters) through a tunnel underneath buildings and parking lots.

"It's a storm sewer collapse," Cross said. "Our storm sewer in Eureka Springs is creaky. Some of it is good, but most of it is not."

There have been five tunnel excavation and repair projects along the street in the past decade, said Dwayne Allen, the city's public works director.

"Please note Eureka Springs is still safe to visit, and we have not lost any lives or vehicles," he said.

Allen said something like a reinforced concrete box should be installed in the hole under Cross' parking lot, with pavement applied on top of it.

Cross said he'll pay the initial cost to repair the tunnel, but then he plans to request reimbursement from the city.

"All the storm sewers are the city's property no matter where you go," he said. "Any engineer would say it's a city problem. Why would a landowner be responsible for all the water coming off a mountain?"

Mayor Robert Berry said tunnels on private property are landowners' responsibility. Cross has owned the parking lot since 1977.

