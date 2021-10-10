Tunisia protest shows rift over president's seizure of power FRANCESCA EBEL and BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA, Associated Press Oct. 10, 2021 Updated: Oct. 10, 2021 4:02 p.m.
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Several thousand demonstrators gathered in central Tunis on Sunday to protest President Kaïs Saied’s recent consolidation of power, which his critics have called a “coup."
The protest reflected an increasingly visible rift in Tunisian society over the president's actions. Police presence was visibly bolstered for the demonstration, and scuffles were reported on the sidelines as protesters tried to overcome barriers erected on Bourguiba Avenue, the city's main thoroughfare. A journalist for state-run television was hospitalized after being hit with rocks and water bottles thrown by angry protesters.
