Tulsa, Louisiana Tech agree to home-and-home series

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa and Louisiana Tech have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Tulsa made the announcement on Monday.

The first game will be on Sept. 21, 2024, at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana. The second will be on Sept. 27, 2025, at Tulsa's H.A. Chapman Stadium.

The teams have played 10 times. Most recently, Tulsa won 24-14 at Louisiana Tech in 2013 when both were members of Conference USA.

___

