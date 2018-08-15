Trump tweets support to Senate, House winners in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump is voicing his strong support for Republican winners in Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race and the contest to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Trump did not endorse in either primary. But on Wednesday, he tweeted strong support for Senate GOP nominee Leah Vukmir and Bryan Steil (STYLE), winner of the 1st Congressional District GOP primary.

Trump says Steil "will be replacing a great guy in Paul Ryan, and your win in November will make the entire State of Wisconsin very proud. You have my complete and total Endorsement!"

Steil faces Democrat Randy Bryce.

Vukmir beat Kevin Nicholson and will face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Trump tweeted, that Vukmir "beat a very tough and good competitor and will make a fantastic Senator after winning in November against someone who has done very little."