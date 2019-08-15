Trump to name ex-lawmaker as US attorney in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan House Speaker Tom Leonard will be nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as the top federal prosecutor in Grand Rapids.

Trump on Wednesday announced his intent to pick Leonard as the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan, which covers 49 counties in the Lower and Upper peninsulas. The pending nomination will be subject to Senate approval.

Leonard, a Republican from DeWitt, led the House in 2017 and 2018 before being term-limited from office. He has since founded a policy development firm.

Before winning election to the Legislature in 2012, Leonard worked in the state attorney general's office defending the Corrections Department in lawsuits. He previously was an assistant prosecutor in Genesee County.

Leonard would succeed Andrew Birge, who was appointed to the post in 2017.