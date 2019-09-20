Trump says he doesn't need China trade deal before election

President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrive for a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Photo: Susan Walsh, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he doesn't feel he needs to secure a trade deal with China before next year's election.

Ahead of the next round of negotiations, Trump tells reporters Friday he wants a complete deal with China and won't accept one that only addresses some of the differences between the two nations.

He says, "I'm not looking for a partial deal, I'm looking for a complete deal."

Trump says voters understand the "spat" between the U.S. and China and insist the ongoing trade war won't hamper his reelection chances.

He says, "I don't think it has any impact on the election."

But Trump adds that if an agreement were to be reached between now and next fall, it "would probably be a positive" for his campaign.