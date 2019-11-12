https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Trump-says-US-on-the-hunt-for-Islamic-State-s-new-14829297.php
Trump says US on the hunt for Islamic State's new leader
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says America has its eye on the new leader of the Islamic State following the death of the group's leader in a military raid last month.
Trump didn't mention the name of the leader who replaced Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But he said in a speech Tuesday to the Economic Club of New York that the U.S. knows his location.
Al-Baghdadi killed himself with a suicide vest as U.S. commandos closed in on him during a raid on a compound in northern Syria.
The Islamic State named Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi as its new leader. Little is publicly known about him and the name is likely a pseudonym.
