Trump's 'Big Lie' imperils Republicans who don't embrace it CALVIN WOODWARD, Associated Press May 9, 2021 Updated: May 9, 2021 7:41 a.m.
1 of12 FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, voters wait in line to cast their ballots in Georgia's Senate runoff election in Atlanta. Former President Donald Trump’s discredited allegations about a stolen election did nothing to save his presidency months ago. Courtrooms, state governments and ultimately Congress affirmed the legitimacy of his defeat and the honesty of the process. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Trump’s discredited allegations about a stolen election did nothing to save his presidency months ago. Courtrooms, state governments and ultimately Congress affirmed the legitimacy of his defeat and the honesty of the process. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo a voter casts her mail-in ballot at in a drop box in West Chester, Pa., prior to the primary election. Former President Donald Trump’s discredited allegations about a stolen election did nothing to save his presidency months ago. Courtrooms, state governments and ultimately Congress affirmed the legitimacy of his defeat and the honesty of the process. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2019 file photo, House Republican Conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., with House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., at right, talks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less 5 of12
6 of12 FILE - In this April 22, 2021, file photo, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during his weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCarthy is leading his party to an inflection point. House Republicans are preparing to dump Rep. Liz Cheney from the No. 3 leadership position. If so, McCarthy will have transformed what’s left of the party of Lincoln more decisively into the party of Trump. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leaves the site of an appearance, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. DeSantis has signed a sweeping elections bill into law that he and other Republicans said would place guardrails against fraud, even though there were no signs of voter irregularities in the November presidential election. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Joe Cavaretta/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2021, file photo Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., introduces Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence to speak to Army 10th Mountain Division soldiers in Fort Drum, N.Y. Conservatives in and out of Congress are expressing opposition to Stefanik’s rise toward House Republicans' No. 3 leadership job. Stefanik has embraced many of former President Donald Trump's evidence-free claims about 2020 election fraud. She declared this week that states unconstitutionally changed their election laws and said she supports an audit of Arizona votes that conservatives are using to bolster suspicions about the results. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 Sen. Mitt Romney addresses the Utah Republican Party 2021 Organizing Convention Saturday, May 1, 2021, in West Valley City, Utah. Romney was booed as he addressed the Utah GOP convention. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less 10 of12
11 of12 Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are being examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas, who was hired by the Arizona State Senate at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool) Rob Schumacher/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
WASHINGTON (AP) — Allegiance to a lie has become a test of loyalty to Donald Trump and a means of self-preservation for Republicans.
Trump's discredited allegations about a stolen election did nothing to save his presidency when courtrooms high and low, state governments and ultimately Congress — meeting in the chaos of an insurrection powered by his grievances — affirmed the legitimacy of his defeat and the honesty of the process that led to it.
Written By
CALVIN WOODWARD