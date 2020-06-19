Trump plans visit to shipyard in Marinette next week

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to tour the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard on Thursday, marking his first visit to Wisconsin since January on a trip that comes two days after Vice President Mike Pence will be in the state.

The White House announced Trump's trip on Friday. He plans to tour the Marinette Marine shipyard and deliver remarks. On Tuesday, Pence plans to hold the first “Faith in America” event in the Milwaukee suburb of Pewaukee.

Trump was last in Wisconsin in January for a rally in Milwaukee. He was scheduled to return in mid-March for a “Catholics for Trump” event but that got canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump won hotly contested Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016 and the battleground state is a central focus for both sides again this year. Milwaukee is scheduled to host the Democratic National Convention in August.

The White House said during the visit to Marinette, Trump plans to discuss the recent contract awarded to Marinette Marine to build up to 10 new ships for the U.S. Navy, a deal that could add 1,000 jobs and be worth $5.5 billion. The shipbuilder plans to invest $200 million in the Marinette facility because of the contract.