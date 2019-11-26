Trump holding ‘homecoming’ rally in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has returned to Florida for what his campaign has dubbed a “homecoming rally.”

Trump will be holding the event in Sunrise, Florida as part of a continued bid to keep his numbers up in a state that will crucial to winning reelection in 2020.

It will be Trump’s first rally in the state since he officially changed his residency from New York to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

Trump had complained about being mistreated by New York officials investigating his conduct.

He is scheduled to spend his Thanksgiving holiday in Florida again this year.