Trump distills his take on Mueller report to 'No C or O!'

President Donald Trump talks to the media before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Indianapolis to speak at the National Rifle Association annual meeting, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. less President Donald Trump talks to the media before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Indianapolis to speak at the National Rifle Association annual meeting, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Andrews Air Force Base, ... more Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trump distills his take on Mueller report to 'No C or O!' 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has shared a profusion of thoughts since the release of the Mueller report last week on his campaign's dealings with Russia.

On Friday, Trump distilled his take on the 448-page special counsel's report to the bare essentials, tweeting "NO C OR O!"

That's shorthand for Trump's oft-repeated declaration of "no collusion or obstruction."

Special counsel Robert Mueller's report did not find a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia to help him win the 2016 election.

But Mueller reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice.

Attorney General William Barr later said the president was not guilty of obstruction.