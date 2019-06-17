Trump campaign fires pollsters after mixed messaging

Anna Connelly, left, and Jeanna Gullett supporters of President Donald Trump, make camp Monday, June 17, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. as they wait to attend a rally for the president on Tuesday evening. Anna Connelly, left, and Jeanna Gullett supporters of President Donald Trump, make camp Monday, June 17, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. as they wait to attend a rally for the president on Tuesday evening. Photo: John Raoux, AP Photo: John Raoux, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Trump campaign fires pollsters after mixed messaging 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has parted ways with some of its pollsters after the leak of internal polling showing Trump trailing Democratic front-runner Joe Biden in some key battleground states.

Trump and his aides first disputed the poll's existence, then tried to discount its importance.

The high-profile internal drama on the brink of Trump's formal reelection launch could signal trouble ahead for the campaign if staffers are skittish about being candid with Trump.

The episode is also a sobering reminder that for all of the Trump campaign's efforts to professionalize its operation, much hasn't changed.