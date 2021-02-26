Trump-backed candidate tapped to head Ohio Republican Party

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An experienced campaigner for former President Donald Trump and top Ohio Republicans took the helm of the state party Friday, pledging to strengthen the party's performance in Democrat-heavy urban counties headed into the 2022 elections.
Trump endorsed Bob Paduchik over a far-right challenger to succeed Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken, who resigned to run for U.S. Senate. He called the man who ran his successful 2016 and 2020 campaigns in the state “outstanding in every way.” Trump won Ohio both times by more than 8 percentage points.