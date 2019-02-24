Trump and Pence both traveling outside US on Monday

Youth dance in a street as flags of North Korea and the U.S are flown in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. The second summit between U.S President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Hanoi on Feb. 27 and 28.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are expected to be abroad at the same time for a day, an unusual bit of scheduling for the nation's top two officials.

On Monday, Trump will leave for a summit in Vietnam with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. On the same day, Pence will be in Colombia for a one-day emergency summit on Venezuela.

The vice president's daytrip will involve meeting with the so-called Lima Group, made up of mostly conservative Latin American nations. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will take part.

The two leaders have been outside the U.S. at the same time before, notably last year when Trump was in Argentina for a G20 meeting and Pence traveled to Mexico for the inauguration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.