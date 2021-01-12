Trump, Pence and Reid react to death of Sheldon Adelson

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Billionaire casino mogul and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson died Monday night at 87.

Here are some reactions to his death:

“Sheldon lived the true American dream. Sheldon was true to his family, his country, and all those that knew him. The world has lost a great man. He will be missed.” — President Donald Trump

___

“Sheldon Adelson not only lived the American dream, he embodied it; a philanthropist whose generosity knew no bounds and helped shape countless worthy causes; and a businessman who changed an immeasurable number of lives.” — Vice President Mike Pence

___

“Sheldon battled his way out of a tough Boston neighborhood to build a successful enterprise that loyally employed tens of thousands — and entertained millions.” — Former President George W. Bush

___

“Few people have had such significant an impact on the hotel and gaming industry and on Nevada’s economy as Sheldon Adelson. He was instrumental in transforming Las Vegas into the iconic destination it is today.” — Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat

___

“His life made him a fearless advocate for freedom and entrepreneurship and a source of counsel and support to a generation of conservatives, including me.” — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican

___

“Sheldon Adelson’s vison helped transform Las Vegas from a small desert city into a world-class tourism destination. The Silver State’s massive business, entertainment and convention industries are what they are today because of his life’s work and his dedication to building a Las Vegas that can cater to everyone from entrepreneurs to international travelers.” — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Nevada Democrat

___

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Sheldon Adelson. As Jewish leaders, we also shared a deep concern for the rise in anti-Semitism and joined efforts to help combat hate.” — U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, a Nevada Democrat

___

“He was not afraid to go all-in and take his position based upon his opinion without looking over his shoulder or second-guessing himself.” — Former Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn

___

“As a prominent businessman, investor, and philanthropist, Sheldon Adelson has been a pillar in the Las Vegas community for decades. Born into a tough neighborhood in Boston, Sheldon grew up understanding the value of hard work and eventually built one of the world’s most successful enterprises.” — U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, a Nevada Republican

___

“Sheldon Adelson left an undeniable mark on Las Vegas. Through his vast philanthropic efforts, he created new educational opportunities for Southern Nevada’s children and helped thousands of teens and adults struggling with opioid addiction overcome their illness.” — U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, a Nevada Democrat

___

“Sheldon was a man who believed in, succeeded in, and invested in bold and daring ideas that changed the state of Nevada.” —Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak

___

“Sheldon Adelson is a man who has served our community in many ways: he was a pioneer in the casino and convention industry, a skilled businessman, and a philanthropist who funded a school, medical research, and countless other causes.” — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat

___

“Sheldon Adelson helped make Las Vegas a top international travel destination.” — U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, a Nevada Democrat

___

“He was a gaming giant who helped shape modern Las Vegas and employed thousands of Las Vegas families for decades.” — U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, a Nevada Democrat