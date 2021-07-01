Trump Organization, CFO indicted on tax fraud charges MICHAEL R. SISAK and TOM HAYS, Associated Press July 1, 2021 Updated: July 1, 2021 3:26 p.m.
1 of17 Allen Weisselberg, center, departs Manhattan criminal court, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in New York. Weisselberg was arraigned a day after a grand jury returned an indictment charging him and Trump’s company with tax crimes. Trump himself was not charged. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 FILE - This file photo from Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017, shows President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, center, and his son Donald Trump Jr., right, during a news conference at Trump Tower in New York. Prosecutors in New York are expected to bring the first criminal charges in a two-year investigation into Trump's business practices, accusing his namesake company and its longtime finance chief Weisselberg of tax crimes. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
3 of17 Cyrus Vance Jr., New York County District Attorney, arrives at New York State supreme court, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in New York. Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer has surrendered to authorities ahead of an expected court appearance on the first criminal indictment in a two-year investigation into business practices at Donald Trump’s company. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
4 of17 Cyrus Vance Jr., New York County District Attorney, arrives at New York State supreme court, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in New York. Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer has surrendered to authorities ahead of an expected court appearance on the first criminal indictment in a two-year investigation into business practices at Donald Trump’s company. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 5 of17
6 of17 The Trump Organization's Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg appears in court in New York, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Weisselberg was arraigned a day after a grand jury returned an indictment charging him and Trump’s company with tax crimes. Trump himself was not charged. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
7 of17 The Trump Organization's Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg appears in court in New York, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Weisselberg was arraigned a day after a grand jury returned an indictment charging him and Trump’s company with tax crimes. Trump himself was not charged. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Allen Weisselberg arrives to Manhattan criminal court, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in New York. The charges against the Trump Organization and the company's chief financial officer, Weisselberg, remained sealed Wednesday night, but were expected to involve alleged tax violations related to benefits the company gave to top executives, possibly including use of apartments, cars and school tuition, people familiar with the case said. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
9 of17 The Trump Organization's Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg appears in court in New York, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Weisselberg was arraigned a day after a grand jury returned an indictment charging him and Trump’s company with tax crimes. Trump himself was not charged. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 10 of17
11 of17 New York Attorney General Letitia James arrives to a New York courthouse, Thursday, July 1, 2021. New York prosecutors are expected to announce the first criminal indictment Thursday in a two-year investigation into former President Donald Trump's business practices, accusing his namesake company and Allen Weisselberg of tax crimes related to fringe benefits for employees. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
12 of17 Cyrus Vance Jr., New York County District Attorney, center left, and Letitia James, Attorney General of New York, center right, arrive at New York State supreme court, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in New York. The charges against the Trump Organization and the company's chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, remained sealed Wednesday night, but were expected to involve alleged tax violations related to benefits the company gave to top executives, possibly including use of apartments, cars and school tuition, people familiar with the case said. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
13 of17 Allen Weisselberg, center, departs Manhattan criminal court, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in New York. Weisselberg was arraigned a day after a grand jury returned an indictment charging him and Trump’s company with tax crimes. Trump himself was not charged. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Letitia James, Attorney General of New York, center, and Cyrus Vance Jr., New York County District Attorney, right, leave Manhattan criminal court, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in New York. The charges against the Trump Organization and the company's chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, remained sealed Wednesday night, but were expected to involve alleged tax violations related to benefits the company gave to top executives, possibly including use of apartments, cars and school tuition, people familiar with the case said. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Alan Futerfas, right, and members of the Trump Organization's defense team leave court, Thursday, July 1, 2021 in New York. New York prosecutors announced the first criminal indictment in a two-year investigation into Trump's business practices, accusing his namesake company and Allen Weisselberg of tax crimes related to fringe benefits for employees. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company and its longtime finance chief were charged Thursday in what a prosecutor called a “sweeping and audacious” tax fraud scheme that saw the Trump executive allegedly receive more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, including apartment rent, car payments and school tuition.
It is the first criminal case New York authorities' two-year investigation into the former president has yielded. According to the indictment filed Wednesday and unveiled Thursday, from 2005 through this year, CFO Allen Weisselberg and the Trump Organization cheated the state and city out of taxes by conspiring to pay senior executives off the books.
Written By
MICHAEL R. SISAK and TOM HAYS