Trudeau: Violence against indigenous women often ignored

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the disappearances and deaths of indigenous women in Canada have too often been treated as a low priority or ignored and he says that must end.

Trudeau was responding to an official inquiry report issued Monday on a problem he called shameful. He promised a national action plan to address it.

The inquiry commissioners listened to 2,380 family members and experts and delivered a report that called the homicides and disappearances a "genocide"

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police report before the inquiry was formed found that indigenous women represent about 4.3 percent of the total female population, but 16 percent of all female homicide victims are from First Nations, as Canada's indigenous people are called.