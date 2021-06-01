Trudeau: Residential schools part of Canada's colonial past ROB GILLIES, Associated Press June 1, 2021 Updated: June 1, 2021 7:58 p.m.
Flowers, children's shoes and other items rest at a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in recognition of discovery of children's remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Flowers, children's shoes and other items rest at a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in recognition of discovery of children's remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal Flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, that's in recognition of discovery of children's remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Volunteers put up orange shirts before a press conference and prayer vigil at the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School, one of the last residential schools to close its doors in Canada in 1997 and the last fully intact residential school still standing in Saskatchewan at Muskowekwan First Nation, Saskatchewan, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The vigil was in response to the remains of 215 children recently found at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal Flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, that's in recognition of discovery of children's remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Attendees perform a round dance during a press conference and prayer vigil at the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School, one of the last residential schools to close its doors in Canada in 1997 and the last fully intact residential school still standing in Saskatchewan at Muskowekwan First Nation, Saskatchewan, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The vigil was in response to the remains of 215 children recently found at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press via AP)
Children's shoes sit on the front steps the former Muskowekwan Indian Residential School during a press conference and prayer vigil at Muscowequan Indian Residential School, one of the last residential schools to close its doors in Canada in 1997 and the last fully intact residential school still standing in Saskatchewan at Muskowekwan First Nation, Saskatchewan, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The vigil was in response to the remains of 215 children recently found at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press via AP)
Attendees perform a round dance during a press conference and prayer vigil at the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School, one of the last residential schools to close its doors in Canada in 1997 and the last fully intact residential school still standing in Saskatchewan at Muskowekwan First Nation, Saskatchewan, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The vigil was in response to the remains of 215 children recently found at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press via AP)
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron speaks during a press conference and prayer vigil at the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School, one of the last residential schools to close its doors in Canada in 1997 and the last fully intact residential school still standing in Saskatchewan at Muskowekwan First Nation, Saskatchewan, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The vigil was in response to the remains of 215 children recently found at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press via AP)
12 of12
TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that residential schools for Canada's Indigenous children were part of a larger colonial policy designed to erase language and culture and to assimilate those groups so they no longer existed as distinct peoples.
Trudeau said the discovery of 215 children found buried at a former Indigenous residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia, is part of a larger tragedy. The institutions held children taken from families across the nation.