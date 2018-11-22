Trucking company plans new building in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — A trucking company is having a $9 million operations and training center built in Ankeny.

The Des Moines Register reports that Ruan Transportation Management Systems says the project will create at least 40 new jobs. The company also plans to relocate more than 100 positions to the Ankeny facility from offices in Des Moines.

Ruan President Dan Van Alstine says Ruan has been looking for a place to expand and add training space for drivers and office staff.

City documents say Ankeny will provide Ruan with tax increment financing rebates worth an estimated $262,000 over five years.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2019 and conclude in the fall.

