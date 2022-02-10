Truck blockade at U.S.-Canadian border shuts auto plants ROB GILLIES and TOM KRISHER, Associated Press Feb. 10, 2022 Updated: Feb. 10, 2022 10:38 a.m.
1 of7 Trucks heading to Canada are stuck in heavy traffic after they were diverted to the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, after the Ambassador Bridge was closed due to Canadian anti-vaccine protests. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP) Mandi Wright/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 CORRECTS DAY - Truckers and supporters block the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Windsor, Ontario, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Firefighters put out a burning barrel fire as truckers and supporters block the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Windsor, Ontario, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Firefighters put out a burning barrel fire as truckers and supporters block the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Windsor, Ontario, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7 A trucker supporter sits on a couch as they block the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Windsor, Ontario, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7
TORONTO (AP) — The truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions is tightening the screws on the auto industry, forcing Ford, Toyota and General Motors to shut down plants or otherwise curtail production on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border.
The bumper-to-bumper demonstration entered its fourth day Thursday at the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the flow of auto parts and other products back and forth across the border.
Written By
ROB GILLIES and TOM KRISHER