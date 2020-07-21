Tropical depression forms in middle of Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression formed Tuesday in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, though forecasters weren't predicting a landfall location.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the depression was centered Tuesday afternoon about 1,185 miles (1,905 kilometers) west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. At 5 p.m. EDT, it had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

Forecasters said it could reach tropical storm status during the night or sometime Wednesday. There were no coastal watches or warnings for the depression.

The depression could set a record for the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season if it strengthens into Tropical Storm Gonzalo before Friday. Tropical Storm Gert formed on July 24, 2005, making it the current record holder. So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard and Fay have all set records for being the earliest named stormed of their respective place in the alphabet.