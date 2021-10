MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Pamela formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast Sunday and is expected to strengthen to hurricane status before hitting shore somewhere near the port of Mazatlan at midweek.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Pamela’s center was about 535 miles (855 kilometers) south of Mazatlan at midafternoon Sunday and was moving west-northwest at about 15 miles per hour (24 kph). The storm had maximum winds of about 45 miles per hour (75 kph).