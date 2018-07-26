Tribal land near Grand Canyon suffers extensive flood damage













Photo: Eric Kremer, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 This Wednesday, July 11, 2018 photo provided by Eric Kremer shows waterfalls normally blue-green turning muddy brown in Supai, Ariz., after flooding the area. Hundreds of tourists who booked coveted overnight trips on tribal land deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon will have to reschedule after heavy flooding forced evacuations and shut down the area for at least a week. (Eric Kremer via AP) less This Wednesday, July 11, 2018 photo provided by Eric Kremer shows waterfalls normally blue-green turning muddy brown in Supai, Ariz., after flooding the area. Hundreds of tourists who booked coveted overnight ... more Photo: Eric Kremer, AP Image 2 of 4 This Thursday, July 12, 2018 photo released by Benji Xie shows a helicopter landing to rescue people from flooding on the Havasupai reservation in Supai, Ariz. Rescue workers were evacuating about 200 tourists Thursday who were caught in flash flooding at a popular campground on tribal land near the Grand Canyon where visitors go to see towering blue-green waterfalls. (Benji Xie via AP) less This Thursday, July 12, 2018 photo released by Benji Xie shows a helicopter landing to rescue people from flooding on the Havasupai reservation in Supai, Ariz. Rescue workers were evacuating about 200 tourists ... more Photo: Benji Xie, AP Image 3 of 4 In this Wednesday, July 11, 2018 photo provided by Eric Kremer, torrents of water wash over a campground in Supai, Ariz. Hundreds of tourists who booked coveted overnight trips on tribal land deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon will have to reschedule after heavy flooding forced evacuations and shut down the area for at least a week. (Eric Kremer via AP) less In this Wednesday, July 11, 2018 photo provided by Eric Kremer, torrents of water wash over a campground in Supai, Ariz. Hundreds of tourists who booked coveted overnight trips on tribal land deep in a gorge ... more Photo: Eric Kremer, AP Image 4 of 4 This Wednesday, July 11, 2018 photo provided by Eric Kremer shows waterfalls normally blue-green turning muddy brown in Supai, Ariz., after flooding the area. Hundreds of tourists who booked coveted overnight trips on tribal land deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon will have to reschedule after heavy flooding forced evacuations and shut down the area for at least a week. (Eric Kremer via AP) less This Wednesday, July 11, 2018 photo provided by Eric Kremer shows waterfalls normally blue-green turning muddy brown in Supai, Ariz., after flooding the area. Hundreds of tourists who booked coveted overnight ... more Photo: Eric Kremer, AP Tribal land near Grand Canyon suffers extensive flood damage 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

SUPAI, Ariz. (AP) — An American Indian tribe whose land lies deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon has issued a disaster declaration after extensive flooding forced the evacuation of tourists.

The Havasupai reservation is known for its towering blue-green waterfalls that draw tourists from around the world. Earlier this month, it was hit by floodwaters that swept through Havasu Canyon and sent tourists scurrying to higher ground.

The Havasupai tribe said Thursday that rock slides and mud cut off access to a 10-mile (16-kilometer) hiking trail that goes through Supai village to the campground. The mule train that delivers mail also has been halted.

The tribe spent $25,000 to feed, clothe and evacuate about 200 people who stayed overnight in a community building in the village. Emergency repairs to the hiking trail and in the village and campground are expected to top $250,000 — a cost the tribe said it cannot shoulder without outside help.

The tribe's disaster declaration was approved July 17 and is needed for the tribe to request financial help from the federal government.

"The unstable and dangerous conditions of the affected areas and our tribe's limited resources necessitate the need for federal assistance," tribal Chairwoman Muriel Coochwytewa said in a news release.

Footbridges collapsed, tents were buried in sand and debris strewn about as water rushed through the canyon late July 11 and before dawn July 12. Campers sought refuge on benches, in trees and in caves. The existing waterfalls turned a muddy brown, and new ones emerged from the steep walls of the canyon.

No one was seriously injured.

Crews are working to remove boulders, trees, debris and abandoned camping gear and rebuild footbridges and parts of the hiking trail, tribal spokeswoman Abbie Fink said.

The tribe is asking for donations for workers, including cots, shade tents, sand bags, shovels, gloves, rakes and other tools.

Supplies are being delivered via helicopter, the only way in and out of the reservation currently.

The closure of the reservation is an economic hit for the tribe that relies on tourism. It plans to reopen the campground and a lodge Sept. 1.