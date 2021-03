TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Trial began Wednesday for a Tulsa man charged as an accessory in the fatal shooting of a Tulsa police officer and wounding of another.

Matthew Hall, who has pleaded not guilty, is charged with accessory to a felony for driving shooting suspect David Ware from the scene of the June 2020 shooting death of Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and wounding of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.