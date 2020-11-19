Tree-killing ash borer found in more Maine communities

VAN BUREN, Maine (AP) — Maine forestry officials said Thursday an invasive pest that can damage the state's ash trees has been located in more communities in the state.

The emerald ash borer was first located in Maine in 2018, when it was found in York and Aroostook counties. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said more infestations have been found in those counties, in addition to another in Cumberland County.

Maine is asking residents to keep an eye out for the pest and report any sightings of it. Residents can also help by using local firewood, the forestry department said. The borer is native to Asia and has killed millions of trees in the U.S.

The forestry department said the borer was found in Van Buren in Aroostook County; Gorham in Cumberland County; and Ogunquit, Parsonsfield, Shapleigh and Newfield in York County.