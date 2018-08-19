Tree damages Westport home, displaces 1









WESTPORT — A tree that fell onto a Westport home Friday evening did so much damage to the home that the resident was unable to stay in the house.

Fire officials said a large tree fell into a home on Compo Road North and did structural damage on the first and second floors. The sole occupant of the home was assessed by firefighters and found to be uninjured, officials said.

The occupant of the house was not able to stay in the home because of the damage, so the American Red Cross provided shelter.