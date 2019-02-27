Road reopens in Westport after tree removal

A screenshot of Beachside Avenue in Westport, Conn. The road is closed between New Creek Road and Sasco Creek Road on Feb. 27, 2019.

WESTPORT — Damaging winds ripped across the state earlier this week, pulling down power lines and trees and causing extensive road closures as crews worked hard to get things back to normal.

But Wednesday, Westport police said an area of Beachside Avenue would be closed as repairs were underway, caused by the winds earlier days earlier.

Beachside Avenue was closed between New Creek Road and Sasco Creek Road for tree removal caused by the storm damage from 3 p.m. until 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

The repairs were in the area of 70 Beachside Ave.