Tree-cutting project draws complaints about barren landscape

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia road crews are in the midst of a statewide tree-clearing project which has drawn complaints.

State lawmaker Jason Spencer, a Republican from Woodbine, says his constituents are upset about the bare and swamp-like land left behind on some interstates and state highways.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says it's halfway through the two-year, statewide project involving safety and vegetation maintenance.

Cars leaving roadways and striking trees is a major cause of deaths on state highways, officials said. Agency spokeswoman Natalie Dale says that 472 people have died from hitting trees in Georgia over the past three years.

Dale tells WABE Radio that the project also will keep more trees from falling into roadways.

It's a $62.5 million project, covering about 2,200 miles (3,540 kilometers).

