Treatment facility resolves allegations of discrimination

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — The Betty Ford drug and alcohol treatment center has agreed to make sure its facilities are accessible to the disabled.

The U.S. attorney's office says the agreement was finalized Friday with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

The foundation agreed to remove barriers for easier access to patient rooms, bathrooms and other areas at the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, California.

The center also will make sure new buildings are accessible.

The center was investigated for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act that bars discrimination against the disabled.

Federal authorities say the foundation cooperated with the investigation.

The Betty Ford Center was co-founded in 1982 by former First Lady Betty Ford, who underwent treatment for alcohol and prescription drug abuse.