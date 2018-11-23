Travel in southern Wisconsin could be sketchy on Sunday

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Holiday travelers and deer hunters heading home in southern Wisconsin Sunday could face some nasty travel conditions.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports forecasters expect accumulating snow or a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow to hit the region by the end of the weekend.

The National Weather Service is cautioning travelers to plan ahead, especially since winds gusting up to 30 mph could cause whiteout conditions and make roads slippery.

Meteorologist Rebecca Rogers says areas in southwestern Wisconsin over to Madison and Jefferson County are more likely to get snow.

The expected winter weather is due to a low pressure system that's pushing northeast from Kansas and Missouri. Wisconsin will be on the northern edge of the system.

