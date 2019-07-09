Transgender California prison guard settles lawsuit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A transgender prison guard has received a $500,000 settlement to end a lawsuit she filed against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in which she alleged her colleagues harassed her.

The Sacramento Bee reports Tuesday that as part of the settlement Meghan Frederick agreed that she will not seek employment at a state prison in the future.

The correctional officer at a Sacramento prison joined the corrections department in 2002. She says she informed the prison administration that she identified as a transgender woman in 2012 and that within days colleagues began insulting her.

She says years later her colleagues are still rejecting her identity as a transgender woman.

Her lawsuit said prison officials discriminated against her, retaliated against her when she filed internal complaints and subjected her to a hostile work environment.

Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com