Tragedy becomes personal for Miami-Dade rescue crews BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press June 29, 2021 Updated: June 29, 2021 12:37 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this June 28, 2021, file photo, workers search the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla. Search and rescue teams from Miami-Dade have been described as among the best and most experienced in the world. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - In this Aug. 23, 1999, file photo, Elena Lopez, of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Florida Task Force One, Urban Search and Rescue team, searches the rubble in Izmit, Turkey, with her search dog "Thea." Search and rescue teams from Miami-Dade have been described as among the best and most experienced in the world. (Patrick Farrell/Miami Herald via AP, File) PATRICK FARRELL/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 FILE - In this April 30, 1995, file photo, a banner placed by the Dade County (Fla.) search and rescue team, saying "We Love You Oklahoma City," hangs from a floor of the bomb-devastated Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. The team assisted in the search for victims of the attack. Search and rescue teams from Miami-Dade have been described as among the best and most experienced in the world. AMY SANCETTA/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Crews from the United States and Israel work in the rubble Champlain Towers South condo, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less 5 of8
6 of8 FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file photo, rescue workers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla. Search and rescue teams from Miami-Dade have been described as among the best and most experienced in the world. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 FILE - In this June 24, 2021, file photo, rescue workers remove a body from the rubble where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed in the Surfside area of Miami. Search and rescue teams from Miami-Dade have been described as among the best and most experienced in the world. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Search and rescue teams from Miami-Dade are considered among the best and most experienced in the world, dispatched to epic disaster scenes far beyond their Florida base — from the rubble of the World Trade Center to earthquake-ravaged Haiti, Mexico and the Philippines.
This time disaster struck at home.
Written By
BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and RUSS BYNUM