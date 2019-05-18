Traffic reminder: Westport dog festival is Sunday

FILE PHOTO: Weston's Michael Bud gets a kiss from Blaze while his daughter Sophie holds the leash after competing in the best tail wagging competition at third annual Westport Dog Festival at Winslow Park on Sunday June 24, 2018 in Westport Conn

WESTPORT — The Westport Dog Festival planned for Sunday is likely to cause a bit of a traffic jam in town.

The festival is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Winslow Park.

Police said there will be no road closures because of the event, which will be contained to the park. But, police said, drivers can expect heavy pedestrian traffic on Compo Road North and Post Road East.

The current projected attendance is estimated to be more than 3,000 people, police said.

Patrons are remined that parking for the festival should be done in the areas specifically designated for the event. There will be staff and signage helping direct attendees to the right places.

Police ask drivers traveling through the area to proceed cautiously and carefully.

“Be mindful of traffic control personnel and be sure to allow extra time for any traffic delays resulting from this event,” police said.