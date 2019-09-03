Traffic reminder: Slice of Saugatuck is Saturday

Ar and Sophia Lanci, 11 and 7, of Westport bite into truffle fries at Match Burger Lobster Bar during The 7th Annual Food Tasting and Retail Experience on Saturday September 8, 2018, in the Saugatuck neighborehood in Westport, Conn. After highly successful events starting in 2011 the Slice returns for the eighth year with over four dozen of Saugatuck's finest restaurants, shops and galleries opening their doors and inviting the community to come and sample their offerings.

WESTPORT — The eighth installment of the Slice of Saugatuck Festival is set to return this weekend.

On Saturday over four dozen of Saugatuck’s finest restaurants, shops and galleries will open their doors and invite the community to sample their offerings. The festival is scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

As families crowd the streets of Saugatuck, police are asking drivers to be aware of heavy pedestrian traffic. Police said Railroad Place from Riverside Avenue to Franklin Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. to allow for the set up and break down of vendors’ booths and exhibitions.

While all other roads are open to vehicular traffic, police said motorists should expect heavy pedestrian traffic near Saugatuck Railroad station, Riverside Avenue and Saugatuck Avenue.

Pedestrians are reminder to utilize the crosswalks when crossing the roadways. The Saugatuck Railroad station lots will also be used to provide parking for the event.

“If traveling to the railroad station or destinations in the immediate vicinity, please drive carefully and be sure to allow extra time for any traffic delays resulting from this event,” police said.