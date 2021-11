HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut has seen a 16% increase in traffic-related deaths so far this year, compared to 2020, with state researchers blaming higher speeds for many deadly crashes.

There were 283 traffic deaths as of Nov. 2. That's up from 245 through the same period in 2020 and up from 207 in 2019, according to data from the state Department of Transportation cited by the Hartford Courant.