Traffic closures next Saturday for Tappan Zee demolition

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The New York State Thruway Authority says traffic will be halted next weekend while workers use explosive charges to demolish the remains of the old Tappan Zee Bridge.

Ramps leading onto the adjacent Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will be closed between around 9 and 9:45 a.m. on Saturday.

The new Cuomo bridge replaced the Tappan Zee. The major thoroughfare spans the Hudson River between Tarrytown in Westchester County and Nyack (NY'-ak) in Rockland County.

The original plans were to avoid the use of explosives that could have an impact on fish habitats.

But experts determined the old bridge was structurally unsound, preventing workers from continuing a piecemeal takedown.

If the weather's bad on Saturday, the demolition will be done on Sunday.