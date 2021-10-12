Traffic, business are hot topics at Westport first selectman debate Oct. 12, 2021 Updated: Oct. 12, 2021 5:25 p.m.
1 of13
Current State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, a Democratic, speaks during a debate for candidates for First Selectman in Westport, Conn. Oct. 12, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of13 Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
3 of13
Current Second Selectman Jennifer Tooker, a Republican, is introduced during a debate for candidates for First Selectman in Westport, Conn. Oct. 12, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
4 of13
TJ Elgin, unaffiliated, speaks during a debate for candidates for First Selectman in Westport, Conn. Oct. 12, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of13
6 of13
Current State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, a Democratic, speaks during a debate for candidates for First Selectman in Westport, Conn. Oct. 12, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
7 of13
Current Second Selectman Jennifer Tooker, a Republican, speaks during a debate for candidates for First Selectman in Westport, Conn. Oct. 12, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of13
A debate with the three candidates for First Selectman held the Westport Public Library, in Westport, conn. Oct. 12, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
9 of13
A debate with the three candidates for First Selectman held the Westport Public Library, in Westport, conn. Oct. 12, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 10 of13
11 of13
State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, a Democratic, sits with his running mate Candice Savin during a debate for candidates for First Selectman in Westport, Conn. Oct. 12, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
12 of13
Current Second Selectman Jennifer Tooker, left, a Republican, sits with her running mate Andrea Moor during a debate for candidates for First Selectman in Westport, Conn. Oct. 12, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
13 of13
WESTPORT — Traffic, dispersing federal funding and economic development were some of the hot topics discussed Tuesday during a debate between the three candidates vying to to be the town’s next first selectman.
The debate, sponsored by the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce, took place at the Westport Library and featured Republican first selectman candidate, and current second selectwoman, Jen Tooker, and her running mate Andrea Moore; the Democratic candidate, state Rep. Jonathan Steinberg and his running mate Candice Savin; and third-party candidate TJ Elgin and his running mate Louis D’Onofrio.
Though she grew up in Michigan, Amanda Cuda is from Connecticut originally and moved here shortly after graduating from Michigan State University. She has worked for the Connecticut Post in a variety positions, including town reporter, features writer, TV columnist and health editor. She's a married mother of twins who loves reading, watching TV and rooting for the Michigan State Spartans.