Traffic advisory issued for Westport firefighter’s memorial services

WESTPORT — Motorists should expect traffic delays in the downtown area and limited parking during the memorial services and wake for Westport firefighter Turk Aksoy.

The wake for Aksoy will take place at Harding Funeral Home from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and the memorial service at Saugatuck Elementary School on Sunday at 11 a.m.

“Our officers will be on hand for the duration of the service to assist with maintaining an orderly flow of the associated pedestrian and vehicular traffic,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The memorial service will be preceded by a vehicular procession from Harding Funeral Home to the school beginning at 10 a.m. The planned route for vehicles is south on Imperial Avenue, west on Bridge Street and north on Riverside Avenue to the school.

In addition to the vehicular procession, a march of uniformed personnel will also start at 10 a.m. The march will travel from the area of Riverside Avenue at Treadwell Avenue north to the school. Riverside Avenue will be closed to all traffic from the intersection of Treadwell Avenue to Burr Road. There will also be no access to Riverside Avenue from any of the side streets along this route during the march.

“It is estimated that the closure could last upwards of 30 to 45 minutes in total duration,” police said. “Our officers will be on hand to assist motorists with traffic direction and guidance on how to best reach their destinations.”

All other roads will remain open to traffic, but motorists should expect heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic in the areas surrounding the school, including both lower and upper portions of Riverside Avenue.

Police ask drivers traveling to Saugatuck Railroad Station or in the vicinity of Saugatuck Elementary School to drive carefully and allow extra time for any traffic delays.

A NIXLE traffic advisory message will be sent on Sunday at the time of the procession’s commencement and associated road closure, with a second message to be sent upon its conclusion.