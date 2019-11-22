Traffic advisory issued for Thanksgiving Day race

Friends Keryn Geller, left, of Westport, and Kristy Gordon, of Weston, grasp hands as the cross the finish line at the annual Pequot Runners 5-mile Thanksgiving Day Road Race in the Southport section of Fairfield, Conn. on Thursday, November 23, 2017. Over 4000 runners registered for this year's race.

WESTPORT — The Pequot Runners of Fairfield will be holding their 42nd annual Thanksgiving Day 5 Mile Road Race on Thursday, resulting in some road closures.

“Residents and motorists can expect temporary road closures and delays associated with the event on Thanksgiving morning from approximately 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.,” police said in a news release on Friday.

The race begins in Southport and will enter Westport town limits from Pequot Avenue and Beachside Avenue. It will then travel north on Sasco Creek Road, east on Greens Farms Road, northwest on Clapboard Hill Road, south on Maple Avenue South, west on Greens Farms Road, south on New Creek Road and then east on Beachside Avenue until the race re-enters Southport on Pequot Avenue.

Residents are asked to alter travel plans accordingly and allow extra time for any delays caused by the event.