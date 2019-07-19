Traffic advisory issued for PBA car show

WESTPORT — The Westport Police Benevolent Association Car Show is scheduled for July 21.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Saugatuck Railroad Station.

Railroad Place from Riverside Avenue to Franklin Street will be closed to vehicular traffic during this time, according to police. Lot 2 of the Saugatuck Railroad Station will also be closed during this time. All other roads and lots will remain open to vehicular traffic.

Motorists should expect heavey pedestrian traffic associated with the car show in the areas surrounding the Saugatuck Railroad Station, including Riverside Avenue, Charles Street and Franklin Street. Police are asking motorists and pedestrians to use caution while traveling through the area.