Traffic advisory issued for Great Duck Race, 5K run

The Westport Sunrise Rotary giant inflatable rubber duckie, "Sunny" floats in the Saugatuck River Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in preparation for their fundraiser June 9th, The Great Duck Race, in Westport, Conn. Every year, the Race generates at least $20,000 that benefits local and international charities. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media

WESTPORT — The Westport Sunrise Rotary will be hosting its annual Great Duck Race event on June 1.

In addition to the Parker Harding Plaza main event, this year’s duck race will also be preceded by a 5K run.

The 5K race is expected to conclude by approximately 10:30 a.m. Although no road closures will occur, while the race is traveling through town, residents and motorists may experience some minor traffic delays associated with the event.

Residents are asked to alter any travel plans accordingly, allowing extra time for any possible delays, and seek alternate routes around the area wherever possible. The police department also asks motorists traveling to destinations in the immediate vicinity and through the area during the hours of the event to drive carefully and be mindful of traffic control personnel.

The duck race event will again be held within Parker Harding Plaza and will necessitate a reconfiguration of the normal traffic flow through the lot in order to accommodate the attractions.

Officers will be on hand to assist with traffic flow, however motorists should expect increased pedestrian traffic, as well as traffic delays associated with the event in the downtown area throughout the morning and afternoon.